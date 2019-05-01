WBC super featherweight champion Miguel “Alacrán” Berchelt (35-1, 31 KOs) is ready for his rematch against former champion Francisco “Bandido” Vargas (25-1-2, 18 KOs) on May 11 at the Convention Center in Tucson, Arizona.



“We are more than ready to face Vargas again,” said Berchelt this week. “We’re ready for everything my challenger brings. We’re giving him the opportunity, just as he granted it to us. We’ll demonstrate that we are superior on May 11 in Tucson. I always prepare myself to the optimum and in the ring I hold nothing back. I will give everything and I hope Vargas does also to offer a Mexican war.”