Babyface Kownacki: Experience is all I need

By Przemek Garczarczyk

“Deontay Wilder talks about my potential fight with him. I’m not the one who talks about fighting the WBC heavyweight champion. It’s great that Deontay knows who I am and what can I do in the ring,” says undefeated heavyweight Adam Kownacki (17-0, 14 KO). Currently ranked #11 by the WBC, Kownacki spoke to Fightnews.com® about what’s next and his own plans to become the best fighter in the world.



You have a new manager Keith Connolly is known to work with many top fighters, among them Danny Jacobs, now represented by Eddie Hearn Matchroom Boxing…

…but I’m still a free agent. I heard some rumors that I signed with Eddie. Not true – if I will sign with a promoter, I will announce that. Keith gives me what’s most important in this business – new, more options. I’m happy with that.

Your longtime friend “Big Baby” Miller fights Johann Duhaupas April 28 on the Jacobs-Sulęcki card. Your return date is still up in the air… but you are already sparring with Jarrell.

Why not? I’m keeping busy in the gym. After fighting 15 years I know what’s expected of me. I gave Big Baby tough eight rounds. He’s much better than he was last time when he fought Mariusz Wach. When it comes to me, I hope to fight Chris Arreola. Anyone who knows how I fight, my style and knows what Chris brings to the table knows, that this would be “no judges needed, last man standing wins” type of affair. He spoke recently in NYC, got some beer. He’s in. There also options to fight Charles Martin next. I’m also OK with that. When? Last dates I heard are the end of June or start of July.

When Deontay Wilder mentioned your name as a possible opponent you felt proud…or started to think that Wilder just thinks you will be an easy bout?

Deontay Wilder talks about my potential fight with him. I’m not the one who talks about fighting the WBC heavyweight champion. It’s great that Deontay knows who I am and what can I do in the ring. Let’s be honest. Who else is there in the WBC rankings? I don’t know who Kabayel or Rivas are. Can they fight? If Deontay thinks that fighting me will be easy, even better, great…

Middle of April 2018: What separates you from the champions?

Experience? Staying calm under pressure of being the main event, when everything is at stake? In 2015, with my friend from UFC, Gian Villante, I walked to the ring in Melbourne. 70,000 people, you literally feel their eyes on you. I was just there, not fighting and still the pressure was there. I like that. It’s an extra motivation even more…but you have to be part of it, to understand. This is what I need.

This Saturday in Poland, Tomek Adamek, your colleague and former sparring partner, fights Joey Abell? Prediction?

Risky proposition for Tomek. Abell, a southpaw with power in both hands… but this is why you fight, you take risks, you want to give fans a show. Adamek!