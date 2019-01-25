Photos by Emily Harney

WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade (27-0, 17 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Artur Akavov (19-3, 8 KOs) on Friday at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Andrade dominated the fight until the contest was suddenly waved off with 24 seconds left, much to the disgust of Akavov.

Andrade’s clash with Akavov was part of a triple-header of world title clashes. TJ Doheny successfully defended his IBF super bantamweight title against Ryohei Takahashi and Amanda Serrano made history as she captured a world title in her seventh weight class when she defeated WBC and IBF super flyweight champion Eva Voraberger.

