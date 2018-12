In a WBA super featherweight world title eliminator, WBA #1 rated Rene “El Gemelo” Alvarado (29-8, 20 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBA #4 Carlos “The Solution” Morales (17-3-3, 6 KOs) on Saturday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Alvarado battled through the blood from several cuts to win 117-111, 116-112, 115-113. After his win, Alvarado stated he wants WBA champ Alberto Machado next.