Lightweight Carlos Maria Alanis (13-1, 5 KOs) of Argentina stopped countryman Jonathan Joel Arena (14-15, 4 KOs) on Saturday night at the Club Atletico Temperley in Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina. Alanis implemented a steady body attack from round one and it would pay dividends in the second half of the fight. Arena fought gamely and had some moments. Alanis dropped Arena in round seven with a timely body shot. Arena beat the count but a flurry against the ropes moments later saw the referee wave off the bout and Alanis was the winner by TKO7 and the new South American lightweight champion.

In his previous bout this past summer, Alanis went the distance versus world-ranked Liam Wilson in the latter’s native Australia. Wilson is well known for his thriller last year where he nearly upset three división world champion Emmanuel Navarette. Wilson will now face former multi división world champion Oscar Valdez next month.