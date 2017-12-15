December 15, 2017

Povetkin punches ticket to Joshua fight

By Przemek Garczarczyk at ringside

WBA #2, WBO #6, IBF #12 rated former WBA heavyweight champion Alexander Povetkin (33-1, 23 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over WBO #1, WBA #3, IBF #4 Christian Hammer (22-5, 12 K0s) on Friday night at the DIVS, Ekaterinburg, Russia. Former Olympic gold medalist Povetkin pressed the action and generally got the best of it. Hammer was deducted a point for holding in round seven. In the end, scores were 120-107, 120-108, 118-108.

The bout was for the WBO International and WBA Intercontinental belts, plus Povetkin promoter Andrey Ryabinskiy stated, “I have confirmation from WBA that Anthony Joshua must fight the Povetkin-Hammer winner.”

Saunders and Lemieux make weight
All contents copyright 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 by Freitag Marketing Services, LLC.
The information on this site cannot be reused without written permission.