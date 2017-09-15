Lee annihilates Quattrocchi in one

By Craig Wick at ringside

At the “Dome at the Ballpark” in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL, Friday night, Mike Lee successfully defended his USBA light heavyweight title with a 1st round blastout of Aaron Quattrocchi (10-2-1, 5 KOs) Follansbee, WV. Quattrocchi was down twice, both times courtesy of right hands, and taking a pounding on the ropes when referee Dr. David Smith signaled that he had seen enough at the 2:32 mark. With the win, Lee moves to 20-0, 11 KO’s, and puts himself in prime position for a major fight in the not too distant future.