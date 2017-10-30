October 30, 2017

Elbiali-Pascal collide Dec 8 in Miami

Unbeaten contender Ahmed Elbiali will take on former world champion Jean Pascal in the 10-round light heavyweight main event of a special Friday night edition of Premier Boxing Champions TOE-TO-TOE TUESDAYS on FS1 and BOXEO DE CAMPEONES on FOX Deportes, December 8 from Hialeah Park in Miami, Florida.

Televised coverage also features former two-time world champion Chad Dawson against hard-hitting contender Edwin Rodriguez in a 10-round bout plus a showdown between unbeaten prospects Austin Dulay (11-0, 8 KOs) and Raynell Williams (12-0, 6 KOs) in eight rounds of lightweight action.

