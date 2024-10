Weights from Stockton, California Lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr (24-2, 8 KOs) returns tomorrow night in Stockton, Calif. against Dennis Contreras (24-14-1, 22 KOs) in an eight-round main event, streamed live on BLK Prime. Weigh-in results: Gabriel Flores Jr 135 vs. Dennis Contreras 136.6

Dominique Francis 130.8 vs. Julio Carrera 130.8

Andrew Rodriguez 114 vs. Marcelino Rangel 114.6

Jessie James Guerrero 112.8 vs. Bryan Santiago 114

Steve Canela 136.2 vs. David Music 136.8

Jennah Creason 148.8 vs. Roshetta Vatuvel 154.8

Tatiana Almaraz 110.6 vs. Vickie Zhao 108.8

Kyle Lacanlale 122.6 vs Ricardo Antonio Luna 124.8 Beterbiev, Bivol Make Weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.