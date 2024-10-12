By Joe Koizumi

IBF junior flyweight champion Sivenathi Nontshinga (13-1, 10 KOs), from South Africa, will defend his belt against #2 Masamichi Yabuki (16-4, 15 KOs), ex-WBC 108-pound titlist, on Saturday in Tokoname city, Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Both tipped the beam half a pound lighter than the limit at 107.5. For Nontshinga it will be his first defense since he regained the IBF belt from Mexican grudge rival Adrian Curiel this February, while Yabuki will make his second world title shot since he forfeited his WBC light fly belt to Kenshiro Teraji in their rematch in 2022. It will take place at Aichi Sky Expo by Kameda Promotions.