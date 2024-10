Beterbiev, Bivol Make Weight Artur Beterbiev 174.9 vs. Dmitrii Bivol 174.12

(undisputed light heavyweight title)



Jai Opetaia 198.9 vs. Jack Massey 199.12

(IBF cruiserweight title)



Fabio Wardley 241.6 vs. Frazer Clarke 271.3

(British heavyweight title)



Chris Eubank Jr 159.12 vs. Kamil Szeremeta 159.12

Skye Nicolson 125.9 vs. Raven Chapman 125.9

Ben Whittaker 174.9 vs. Liam Cameron 174.6 Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Matchroom, Queensberry, Top Rank

TV: ESPN+ (Beterbiev-Bivol), DAZN (undercard fights) Weights from Stockton, California Weights from Mexico

