Weights from Puerto Rico Xander Zayas 146 vs. Marklin Bailey 146

Angel Aponte 131 vs. Irving Macias 130

Louis Hernandez 158 vs. Diego Adrian Marocchi 159

Nick Steven 139 vs. Adrian Martinez 140

Yadiel Camacho 124 vs. Lucky Holt 127

José Del Valle 131 vs. Jose Garcia 130 Venue: Ruben Zayas Montanez Coliseum, Trujillo Alto, Puerto Rico

Promoter: PP Best Boxing Promotions

TV: Facebook Weights From Hanover, MD Weights from Managua

