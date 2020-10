This week, the TV show Celebrity Family Feud hosted by Steve Harvey presents WBC vs. UFC with all proceeds going to charity.

The WBC team is comprised of WBC silver lightweight champion Ryan Garcia, former champions Evander Holyfield, Shawn “Showtime” Porter and Riddick “Big Daddy” Bowe, and WBC President Mauricio Sulaimán.

The UFC team is Forrest Griffin, Henry Cejudo, Michelle Waterson, Holly Holm and Stephen Thompson.

The broadcast will be Thursday night on ABC.