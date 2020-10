DAZN Weights from Indio

Jaime Munguía 159.8 vs. Tureano Johnson 159.6

Rashidi Ellis 146.8 vs. Alexis Rocha 146.6

Elwin Soto 107.4 vs. Carlos Buitrago 107.8

(WBO light flyweight world championship)

Bektemir Melikuziev 168 vs. Alan Campa 166.6

Marlen Esparza 111.8 vs. Sulem Urbina 111.6 Venue: Fantasy Springs Hotel Casino, Indio, California

Promoters: Golden Boy, Zanfer

TV: DAZN, TV Azteca

