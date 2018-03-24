March 24, 2018

WBC #1 Whyte KOs Browne in six

WBC #1 heavyweight Dillian Whyte (23-1, 17 KOs) scored a devastating sixth round KO over previously unbeaten Lucas Browne (25-1, 22 KOs) on Saturday night at The O2 Arena in London. Whyte brutally busted up Browne throughout the fight, then laid out the bloodied Browne face down with a huge left hook to end it. Time was :37.

Former heavyweight title challenger Dereck Chisora (28-8, 20 KOs) scored a second round TKO over Zakaria Azzouzi (14-3, 10 KOs). Bout waved off after Chisora dropped Azzouzi.

