In a clash of unbeaten cruiserweights, Arsen Golulamirian (23-0, 15 KOs) scored a punishing eleventh round TKO over Ryad Merhy (24-1, 20 KOs) to claim the currently vacant WBA cruiserweight championship on Saturday in Marseille, France. The referee finally stepped in to save Merhy, who was taking a beating. More to comeā€¦