Former European light heavyweight champion Karo Murat (32-3-1, 21 KOs) scored a twelfth round TKO over Baltimore fighter Travis Reeves (15-3-2, 7 KOs). A barrage of punches prompted a referee’s stoppage.

Unbeaten super welterweight Sebastian Formella (18-0, 9 KOs) scored a seventh round TKO over Angelo Frank (13-2, 9 KOs). Formella dropped Frank in round seven and Frank’s corner threw in the towel during Formella’s follow up barrage.