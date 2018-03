NABO super flyweight titleholder Jose “Chiquiro” Martinez (20-0-2, 13 KOs) and Alejandro “Peque” Santiago (15-2-4, 7 KOs) previously battled to a draw in 2016. On Saturday night they did it again. The unbeaten Martinez (20-0-1, 13 KOs) and Santiago (15-2-3, 7 KOs) fought to a ten round split draw at the Complejo Ferial de Puerto Rico in Ponce, Puerto Rico. Scores were 96-94 Santiago, 96-94 Martinez, 95-95.