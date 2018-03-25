Ancajas meets Sultan

By Nick Giongco

IBF superfly king Jerwin Ancajas finally met mandatory challenger Jonas Sultan during the Elorde Boxing Awards Sunday night in Manila. Ancajas and Sultan are penciled to engage in the first all-Filipino world title fight in almost 100 years sometime in late-May or early-June in the US.



Top Rank chief Bob Arum said the San Francisco Bay Area, where a large concentration of Filipinos reside, could land the historic bout. Ancajas and Sultan were on hand to receive awards. Manny Pacquiao was the special guest and speaker.