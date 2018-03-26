Late Results from Fresno

By Lucas “Lukie” Ketelle

Big Al Entertainment put on their second card from the Tower Theatre in Fresno, CA, headlined by Fresno, CA’s own super featherweight Jose Salinas (4-0 1KO), who is trained by world-famous boxing trainer Joel Diaz. Salinas picked up a split decision win over veteran tough guy Mario Aguirre (2-12 2KOs) in the four-round bout. Salinas, who was fighting above his weight class at lightweight for this bout. Salinas seemed to control the majority of the action with a potential lapse in the third round, so the scores were surprising.

After the fight, Salinas and his coach were pleased with the performance stating that Salinas fought a much bigger fighter and stuck to the gameplan in the ring. Salinas appears to be the local promoters marquee fighter, who they seek to promote and have on shows consistently in the Fresno area.

The co-main event saw Eduardo Sanchez (1-0) defeated Jose Rodriguez (0-1) in a four-round action-packed bout by way of unanimous decision. The bout was up in the air as Rodriguez appeared to outbox Sanchez, but couldn’t handle Sanchez’s power which would dramatically sway rounds. The most telling blow was when Sanchez dropped Rodriguez seconds before the final bell.

Manuel Manzo (2-6-1 1KO) pulled off the biggest win of his career defeating Fresno prospect Ivan Varela (0-1) in a four-round fight. Manzo’s made a commitment to coming forward and Varela failed to get his respect early as the fight become unmanageable late as Manzo plodded forward to victory.

Heavyweight Ignacio Zambrano (2-1) got off the canvas in the first round to defeat Tamis Long (1-2) in the four-round opening bout. Zambrano now has won two fights in a row after starting his career by getting KOed by “Magic” Mike Russell in less than a minute. Zambrano is tentatively set to return on April 21st.

Jesus Sanchez and Cesar Lomeli fight was canceled in the locker room overweight issues.