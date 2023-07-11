The WBA Championships Committee has issued a new resolution for the minimumweight in which it ordered a purse bid to be held via Zoom on July 21 for a fight between super champion Thammanoon Niyomtrong and regular champion Erick Rosa.

The situation has been unprecedented due to a series of events that have prevented both fighters from stepping into the ring to fight for the world championship. For that reason, the WBA decided to make an unprecedented decision with the intention of resolving the situation and leave the 105lb division with only one champion.

The bidding is scheduled to take place under WBA rules but with certain conditions among stands out the fact that the fight has to be held in a neutral country. It cannot be organized in Thailand or the Dominican Republic due to the inconveniences that have delayed the fight on previous occasions.

Whoever wins the rights to organize the fight must do it in a period between 60 and 90 days; that is, between September 19 and October 19, 2023.

The WBA’s world title reduction plan implemented by President Gilberto Jesus Mendoza has managed to have only one champion in 12 of the 17 categories.