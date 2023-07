Weights from Nashville Victor Hernandez 133.6 vs. Mike Fowler TBA

Desmond Lyons 139.6 vs. Ivan Reyes 140.2

Eric Arellano 224.4 vs. Javier Frazier 204

Ermes Orta 139 vs. Jason Page Jr. TBA

Kevin Torian 198.4 vs. Raphael Carolina 200.6 Promoter: Jimmy Adams Promotions

Venue: Troubadour Nashville

1st Bell: 7 PM CT (8 PM ET)

Free Stream: countrybox247.com / FITE.TV (Marc Abrams & Former NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth on the call)

