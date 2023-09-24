Vaquero Navarrete es nombrado súper campeón de la OMB El Comité de Campeonato de la OMB ha elevado al campeón de peso ligero junior de la OMB, Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete, al estado de súper campeón. La designación de súper campeón le otorga a Navarrete beneficios adicionales, tales como 1) Extensión del tiempo para la defensa obligatoria del título, 2) Elegibilidad para ser considerado para la designación como retador obligatorio en divisiones superiores o inferiores, 3) Repartos más favorables en las subastas. Zhang vuelve a detener a Joyce en la revancha JoJo Díaz regresa el 21 de octubre Like this: Like Loading...

