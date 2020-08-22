August 22, 2020
Boxing Results

Upset: Kingpin KOs Yoan Pablo Hernandez

Former world title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson (35-17-1, 19 KOs) spoiled the return of ex-world champ Yoan Pablo Hernandez (29-2, 14 KOs) on Saturday night at the Elbau Park Floating Stage in Magdeburg, Germany. The 40-year-old Kingpin was more aggressive than usual. He stalked Hernandez the whole fight, dropping YPH in round four and putting him on the deck for the count in round seven. Time was 2:00.

The 35-year-old Hernandez was returning as a heavyweight after a six-year layoff. Kingpin had lost five straight coming in.

Other Bouts:
Returning after a 15-month layoff, former world title challenger Robin Krasniqi got his milestone 50th career win by stopping Stanislav Eschner (14-15-1, 7 KOs) in the sixth round of a light heavyweight bout. The 33-year-old Krasniqi is now 50-6, 18 KOs.

Unbeaten heavyweight Peter Kadiru (9-0, 5 KOs) halted Muhammed Ali Durmaz (29-29, 27 KOs) in round two.

Povetkin KOs Whyte for WBC interim belt
Papin halts Fayfer in WBC eliminator

  • He should’ve been more aggressive however many years ago when he literally threw four power punches all night against Vitali Klitschko. Still, good win for him today.

