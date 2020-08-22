40-year-old former world champion Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) scored a spectacular and unexpected fifth round knockout to dethrone WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, England. Whyte dropped Povetkin twice in round four and the end seemed near. It was. But not what anyone expected. In round five, Povetkin connected with a massive left uppercut that knocked Whyte out cold. Time was :30. Povetkin won the WBC interim and diamond belts. Whyte was a -440 favorite.
Promoter Eddie Hearn said he will exercise a match clause, so expect Povetkin-Whyte 2 later this year. Whyte’s loss removes one of the stumbling blocks for WBC champion Tyson Fury to fight WBA/IBF/WBO champ Anthony Joshua should they both emerge victorious from their upcoming fights.
Respect to Povetkin, he gets in the ring with everyone and has earned another big fight.
Truly, a complete shocker. Looked like Whyte could of got him out of there anytime he wanted to. I hope I’m wrong but Whyte is in terrible shape right now. Just doesn’t look good. I hope he will be alright..
Damn that was a brutal finish. Povetkin deserves another big pay day for sure.
Two big heavyweight upsets today. I hope he gets the winner of Joshua-Fury.
What was the other heavyweight upset? I may have missed it.
I’m glad that Whyte lost.. I never thought the guy was championship material.. Yea, he’s powerful but Geeze he is slow…. Time for this guy to retire and give it up once and for all…