August 22, 2020
Povetkin KOs Whyte for WBC interim belt

40-year-old former world champion Alexander Povetkin (36-2-1, 25 KOs) scored a spectacular and unexpected fifth round knockout to dethrone WBC interim heavyweight champion Dillian Whyte (27-2, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex, England. Whyte dropped Povetkin twice in round four and the end seemed near. It was. But not what anyone expected. In round five, Povetkin connected with a massive left uppercut that knocked Whyte out cold. Time was :30. Povetkin won the WBC interim and diamond belts. Whyte was a -440 favorite.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said he will exercise a match clause, so expect Povetkin-Whyte 2 later this year. Whyte’s loss removes one of the stumbling blocks for WBC champion Tyson Fury to fight WBA/IBF/WBO champ Anthony Joshua should they both emerge victorious from their upcoming fights.

Upset: Kingpin KOs Yoan Pablo Hernandez

