Unbeaten 2016 Olympian bantamweight Antonio Vargas (7-0, 3 KOs) outpointed Aaron Echeveste (5-3, 3 KOs) over six. Scores were 60-54 across the board.

Unbeaten All Star Boxing super lightweight Yomar Alamo (15-0, 12 KOs) scored a fourth round KO over Wilfrido Buelvas (18-10, 12 KOs). Alamo dropped Buelvas twice in round one and again for the count in round four. Time was :28.

Pro debuting 2016 Olympian featherweight Vladimir Nikitin (1-0) scored a six round unanimous decision over Edward Kakembo (10-5, 2 KOs). Nikitin dropped Kakembo twice en route to a 60-52, 60-52, 60-51 verdict. Nikitin beat Michael Conlan in the 2016 Olympics, prompting Conlan’s famous post-fight meltdown.

Unbeaten super featherweight Henry Lebron (5-0, 4 KOs) stopped Luis Diaz (2-6, 1 KO) in round six. Lebron scored one knockdown in round three. Time was 2:43.

Pro-debuting featherweight Luis “El Chucho” Melendez (1-0, 1 KO) scored a spectacular first round KO over Vicente Loredo (1-2, 1 KO). Time was 1:19.

Unbeaten super lightweight Jose Lopez (11-0, 9 KOs) stopped Jorge Rodriguez (10-3, 10 KOs) with a body shot in round two.