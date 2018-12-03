By David Finger

Albuquerque New Mexico’s Josh Torres made short work of last minute sub Jesus Alvarez Rodriguez, stopping him in the opening round after just 1:16 of action. The fight, which took place Saturday night at the Manuel Lujan Exhibition Hall at Expo New Mexico, was widely expected to be a difficult one for the New Mexican before the opening bell, and when Rodriguez came in at 155.4 (8.4 pounds over the contracted weight) many wondered if the size advantage might be a substantial factor in the fight. But Torres ultimately had little trouble with the former Mexican prospect. With the win, Torres improves to 19-6-2, 11 KOs while Rodriguez drops to 15-6, 11 KOs.

Undercard Results:

Joe Gomez Ws6 Moris Rodriguez

Jose Luis Sanchez Wu6 Anthony Hill

Lorenzo Benavidez Wm4 Michael Sanchez

Matthew Esquibel Wu6 Ricardo Alan Fernandez

Jaime Aguilera TKO1 Levi Lucero