Todo listo para despedida de Julio Cesar Chavez en el Estadio Jalisco Julio César Chávez, Anderson “La Araña” Silva, Ramón Álvarez, Omar Chávez, Julio César Chávez Jr. y Héctor Camacho Jr. hicieron su gran llegada al Hotel Riu en Guadalajara, México el lunes. Posteriormente, el grupo visitó el Estadio Jalisco donde se enfrentarán en vivo por PPV el sábado 19 de junio en un evento titulado “Homenaje a los Reyes”. Wilder-Fury se declaran listos para Julio 24 en Las Vegas Round 12 con Mauricio Sulaimán: El boxeo Cubano

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

