Shot of the Day WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight champion Oleksander Usyk and former champion Anthony Joshua faced off for 83 intense seconds and it would have gone on longer if promoter Eddie Hearn didn’t intervene. Today’s press conference in London will be the last time they meet until fight week for their August 20 rematch in Saudi Arabia. Sparrow-Foster collide July 23 Like this: Like Loading...

