June 29, 2022
Boxing News

Sparrow-Foster collide July 23

On Saturday night July 23, an eight round main event featuring Philly super featherweight Avery Sparrow (11-3, 4 KOs) against undefeated ShoBox alum William Foster III (14-0, 9 KOs) will take place at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Sparrow is coming off an upset stoppage win over Matt Conway on January 15th in Conway’s backyard of Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

In the co-feature, undefeated WBA-NABA and WBC Continental Americas super featherweight beltholder Christian Tapia (14-0, 12 KOs) takes on undefeated Fernando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Shot of the Day
Wilson edges Rueda

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
>