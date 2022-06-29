On Saturday night July 23, an eight round main event featuring Philly super featherweight Avery Sparrow (11-3, 4 KOs) against undefeated ShoBox alum William Foster III (14-0, 9 KOs) will take place at The Fillmore Philadelphia. Sparrow is coming off an upset stoppage win over Matt Conway on January 15th in Conway’s backyard of Cheswick, Pennsylvania.

In the co-feature, undefeated WBA-NABA and WBC Continental Americas super featherweight beltholder Christian Tapia (14-0, 12 KOs) takes on undefeated Fernando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) in a 10-round bout.