By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #5, IBF #15 super featherweight Liam Wilson (11-1, 7 KOs) won a unanimous ten round decision over Argentina-based WBO #8 Matias Rueda (37-2, 32 KOs) at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre, Queensland, Australia on Wednesday night televised nationally on Foxtel and Kayo Sports.

In a fast-paced action bout that see-sawed throughout, both Wilson and Rueda continually connected with solid punches that saw both of them visibly hurt but never in danger of visiting the canvas. Wilson damaged his left hand in round nine but staggered Rueda with right hand bombs that had the visitor holding.

At the conclusion of the closely contested bout, the judges’ scores were all for Wilson 97-93, 99-91, 96-94.

“I couldn’t use my jab, couldn’t find my range. I felt uncoordinated,” Wilson said. “It was a rough night. I had to deal with this guy who’s a bloody big puncher and find a way to win…there’s some parts of the fight where I was like f******ck. But I had to find a way to win.”

He added, “It’s unbelievable (to move up the rankings). I’ve been working very hard and my goal has always remained the same: to be world champion for all Australia, for my family, my kids and most of all my dad. And I’m working every day to make that become real.

“I want to get to America. Let it be known I’m coming for the best, slow and steady or whatever opportunities arrive, you guys know I won’t back down from a challenge. I’ll fight anyone, anywhere.”

Wilson became only the second boxer to defeat Rueda with the other being Oscar Valdez.

In the main supporting bout scheduled for ten rounds, 2020 Tokyo light heavyweight Olympian Paolo Aokuso (2-0, 2 KOs) was impressive in stopping New Zealand-based Robert Berridge (39-9, 32 KOs). Berridge was dropped twice in round two and referee Philip Holiday crowned Aokuso at 1:09.

Promoters George and Matt Rose.

Ringside commentators Ben Damon, Jeff Fenech, and Jeff Horn.