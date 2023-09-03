Román vence a Córdoba en Ciudad Juárez, México El favorito local y retador al título mundial en múltiples ocasiones Miguel “Mickey” Román (66-14, 49 KOs) de Ciudad Juárez, el mexicano se enfrentó a Carlos Daniel Córdoba (16-11, 4 KOs) de Argentina el viernes por la noche en Ciudad Juárez, México. por el título internacional de las 130 libras del WBC. La pelea tuvo de todo, desde situaciones difíciles, faltas, caídas y gritos en insultos. Córdoba pareció meterse en la cabeza de Román temprano, pero éste se preparó para derribar a Córdoba varias veces. A cada luchador se le descontaron puntos por golpes bajos. Al final fue Roman quien se llevó la victoria. Los marcadores oficiales de 99-87, y 98-88 en dos ocasiones a favor de Román. Eubank KOs Smith en la revancha en Manchester Resultados desde Escocia, Inglaterra y Dinamarca Like this: Like Loading...

