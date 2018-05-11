Rocky Martinez returns at 135

Three-time former world champion Roman “Rocky” Martinez (29-3-3, 17 KOs) will return to the ring Friday, June 1 in Barranquilla Colombia, in a 10 round bout in what will be his first professional fight at 135 pounds. Martinez, who was world champion three times at super featherweight, will rise in division for the first time in his career. “After many years at the same weight and my body does not assimilate it well. I didn’t feel the same strength in my last fight against Lomachenko,” said Martinez.

Rocky hopes that a victory in his next fight will lead him to get a world title opportunity at 135 pounds, where he aspires to become champion for the fourth time in his career.

Also, two-time Puerto Rican Olympian Jeyvier Cintrón (5-0, 3 KOs) linked to Top Rank, will have his second professional fight in Colombia after defeating Colombian Jhonatan Burgos by fourth round knockout on April 27 at the Hotel The Prado in Barranquilla=. For Cintron, who is the only Puerto Rican fighter to participate in two Olympics (2012 and 2016), this will be his fourth bout so far this year.

The event is presented by Quadrilateral Promotions in association with PR Best Boxing Promotions and will be replayed in Puerto Rico by Wapa 2 Deportes.