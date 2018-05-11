Harrison beats Ishe; Tabiti KOs Kayode

In a good action fight, WBC #10, IBF #11 rated jr middleweight Tony Harrison (27-2, 21 KOs) won by ten round split decision over former IBF champion Ishe “Sugar Shay” Smith (29-10, 12 KOs) on Friday night at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas. Harrison was in command and wobbled Smith several times, but Smith made it to the final bell. Scores were 97-92, 96-93 Harrison and somehow 95-94 Smith.

IBF #3, WBC #4 cruiserweight Andrew “The Beast” Tabiti (16-0, 13 KOs) knocked out former world title challenger Lateef Kayode (21-3, 16 KOs) with a big right hand in round six. Kayode failed to beat the count.

Welterweight Erick Bone (20-5, 8 KOs) scored a hard fought ten round split decision over journeyman Cameron Krael (13-13-3, 3 KOs). Judges had it 95-94, 96-94 Bone, 95-94 Krael.

Lightweight Ladarius Miller (16-1, 5 KOs) dropped Jose Marrufo (10-8-2, 0 KOs) in round two en route to a 78-72, 77-74, 79-71 eight round unanimous decision.