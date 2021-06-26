Unbeaten middleweight Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (10-0, 6 KOs) scored a one-sided eight round TKO over former WBA middleweight champion Robert Brant (26-3, 18 KOs) on Saturday night at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas. Alimkhanuly scored a knockdown in round six and never let Brant in the fight. Brant’s corner finally stopped it at the end of round eight.

Bantamweight Luis Fernando Saavedra (9-6, 3 KOs) upset previously unbeaten Robert “Biggie” Rodriguez (9-1-1, 5 KOs)by unanimous decision. Biggie looked flat as Saavedra took a 59-55, 60-64, 60-54 nod over six rounds.

Bantamweight Floyd “Cashflow” Diaz (2-0, 0 KOs) outpointed Jaime Jasso (2-1, 0 KOs) over four 40-36 3x.

Heavyweight Guido Vianello (8-0-1, 8 KOs) scored a first round TKO over Marlon Williams (6-2, 3 KOs). Vianello dropped Williams three times in round one and the bout was stopped after the round.

Pro debuting super bantamweight Subaru Murata stopped Keven Monroy (1-1, 1 KO) in round two. Murata dropped Monroy in round two and referee Russell Mora waved not off. Time was 1:42. Monroy didn’t like the stoppage.

Lightweight DeMichael Harris (4-0, 4 KOs) was victorious when Jonatan Hernan Godoy (5-9, 0 KOs)) didn’t come out for round four. Godoy down three times in the bout.