In a WBA super lightweight title eliminator, Olympian Batyr Akhmedov (9-1, 8 KOs) was victorious by TKO when former world champion Argenis Mendez (25-6-3, 12 KOs) couldn’t continue after round eight due to an injured right hand.

Super welterweight Carlos Adames (20-1, 16 KOs) scored a third round TKO over Alexis Salazar (23-4, 9 KOs). Adames dropped Salazar face first with a left hook in round three. Salazar beat the count, but was deemed unable to continue. Time was 2:59.