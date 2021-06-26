June 26, 2021
Boxing Results

Undercard results from Guadalajara

Welterweight Christian Gomez (22-2-1, 119 KOs) scored a ninth round KO against previously unbeaten Jorge Sanchez (13-1, 5 KOs). Hard-fought bout. Gomez dropped Sanchez in round two, but then got rocked in the same round. Gomez ending it with a huge uppercut in round nine.

In a clash between unbeaten super middleweights, Diego Pacheco (12-0, 9 KOs) stopped Jesus Moroyoqui (7-1-1, 4 KOs) in round six. Pacheco in command, waved off by the ref at 2:17.

Super lightweight Gabriel Valenzuela (24-2-1, 14 KOs) defended the IBF Intercontinental title by seventh round TKO against Juan Ocura (14-15-1, 6 KOs). Valenzuela dropped Ocura with an uppercut in round three. Waved off by the ref in round seven. Time 2:10.

