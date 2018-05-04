Results from Carson, California

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

Middleweight Marvin Cabrera (8-0, 6 KOs), who is trained by former world champion Daniel Ponce De Leon, scored a third round knockout over Wilfrido Buelvas (18-9, 12 KOs) of Colombia. The two southpaws Cabrera and Buelvas wasted no time as they traded from the start. A right hook by Cabrera in the second backed Buelvas to the ropes punishing him throughout the round. Cabrera continued his attack landing the right hook, keeping Buelvas holding and clinching as he went down forcing referee Jerry Cantu to reach a ten count at 1:11 of the third.