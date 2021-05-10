The countdown is on, and WBC/WBO junior welterweight world champion Jose Ramirez is 12 days away from a legacy-defining undisputed showdown against Josh Taylor, Scotland’s IBF/WBA kingpin. It’s business as usual for Ramirez, the 2012 U.S. Olympian from California’s Central Valley who hopes to become the first four-belt undisputed champion of Mexican descent. He’s spent the better part of two months training in Riverside, California, with Robert Garcia, who has guided his career inside the ring since after his March 2018 title-winning effort over Amir Imam.
With fight week seven days away, Ramirez (26-0, 17 KOs) is the prohibitive underdog for the first time in his professional career, as Taylor (17-0, 13 KOs) is a more than 2-to-1 favorite at most sportsbooks.
Ramirez is aware of public perception, but it doesn’t faze him as he enters the sixth world title fight of his career. Taylor earned the prestigious Ring Magazine belt with his October 2019 decision over Regis Prograis, but on May 22, the sport’s loftiest prize will be on the line.
As training camp winds down, this is what Ramirez had to say:
“I’ve always been the underdog. That’s my mentality. I am fighting for my place in boxing history. No boxer of Mexican descent has ever held all four world title belts. I’m aware that most people are picking against me, but that only fuels me further.”
“In my mind, I’m supposed to win this fight. I don’t let the outside noise get to me. No matter what you do, or who you beat, there’s always going to be somebody else out there. At this moment, that person is Josh Taylor.”
“We both wanted the fight, and I respect him for taking on the challenge. Josh and I are out to make history, and I know I will be the better man on May 22.”
“The odds are what they are, but the best junior welterweight, the undisputed champion, will be crowned May 22.”
Man oh man I get the feeling this is gonna be one heck of a fight. These guys deserve a first class showcase for what I believe will be major struggle between two top fighters!
I am looking forward to this fight. Ramirez’s resume looks better than Taylor’s resume. Taylor will provide issues during rounds 1-6. However, I believe Ramirez will win by late TKO because of his size advantage (on fight night), chin; pressure style, body punching and U.S.A home field advantage.
Ramirez all the wayyyyy!!! Viva Mexico Cabronezzzsss
I will say this. I’m not a big fan of Ramirez even though he is from my area. Partly because he was carefully guided to the title by Top Rank. First 21 fight he literally fights no one. Then coincidentally waits for Crawford to move up (another Top Rank fighter). Then defends against average fighters and goes the distance will all of them except Hooker. I do give him credit for finding a way to win, unify titles and making multiple defenses. However after understanding this was the Great JC Chavez division years before I realize how far it has fallen since Ramirez and Taylor would have been mere top contenders in JC Chavez time!
I can’t wait for this bout! Underrated bout for sure. Whoever wins this will become a superstar. Let’s go Ramirez!
On paper this fight looks like an instant classic. I’m sure that’s what we will all get when they step into the ring.