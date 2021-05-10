May 10, 2021
Boxing News

Billy Joe Saunders Update

Former WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has undergone surgery in Dallas after suffering multiple fractures to the orbital area of his right eye. WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez caved in Saunders’ eye socket with a massive right uppercut in round eight of their bout Saturday night before a record audience of 73,126 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was the largest attendance at any sports event in the US since Covid-19.

Kell Brook suffered a similar injury against Gennady Golovkin and was out nine months, then he suffered the same injury to the other eye socket against Errol Spence and was out ten months.

Buatsi excited by Virgil Hunter link-up

Top Boxing News

  • Its amazing Canelo is able to walk down, bully, and inflict serious damage to guys that were way bigger at one point. Usually the guy coming up in weight needs to be a better boxer. This shows the Mexican meat does a body good 🙂

