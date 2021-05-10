Former WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders has undergone surgery in Dallas after suffering multiple fractures to the orbital area of his right eye. WBA/WBC/WBO super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez caved in Saunders’ eye socket with a massive right uppercut in round eight of their bout Saturday night before a record audience of 73,126 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It was the largest attendance at any sports event in the US since Covid-19.
Kell Brook suffered a similar injury against Gennady Golovkin and was out nine months, then he suffered the same injury to the other eye socket against Errol Spence and was out ten months.
