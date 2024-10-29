October 29, 2024
Boxing News

Paulino-Kahn clash on Nov 2

Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (18-0, 14 KOs) takes on Toka “T-Nice” Kahn (29-3, 19 KOs) on November 2nd at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout headlines a 12-bout card presented by CES Boxing.

Toka Kahn: “Who did he beat? I don’t know anybody that he beat. I’m a student of the game and I do my homework.”

Alejandro Paulino: “I can ask you the same question. Who did you beat? Every time you stepped up, you lost, so you haven’t beaten anyone yet.”

Goodbye “Toro” Valenzuela
37th Annual WBO Congress underway

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • I actually thought Toka Khan Clary was going to be much better than he turned out to be. Decent fighter and solid career but absolutely nowhere near anything special.

    Reply
    • >