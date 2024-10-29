Unbeaten lightweight prospect Alejandro “El Abusador” Paulino (18-0, 14 KOs) takes on Toka “T-Nice” Kahn (29-3, 19 KOs) on November 2nd at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout headlines a 12-bout card presented by CES Boxing.
Toka Kahn: “Who did he beat? I don’t know anybody that he beat. I’m a student of the game and I do my homework.”
Alejandro Paulino: “I can ask you the same question. Who did you beat? Every time you stepped up, you lost, so you haven’t beaten anyone yet.”
I actually thought Toka Khan Clary was going to be much better than he turned out to be. Decent fighter and solid career but absolutely nowhere near anything special.