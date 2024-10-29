By David Finger

Day one of the 37th Annual WBO Congress kicked off Monday morning with the San Juan based boxing sanctioning body coming back home to Puerto Rico, the second time in three years that the WBO elected to stay home for their convention.

This year’s convention, dubbed “Rise of the Heavyweights” is taking place at the Royal Sonesta Hotel in Carolina, and the venue is working closely with All Star Promotions and Miguel Cotto Promotions as they host the WO “Noche De Campeones” fight card on October 30th, the third day of the convention. A press conference for the Noche De Campeones card kicked off at 11:00, and the day concluded with a quick trip across the island to the Hacienda San Miguel, where WBO members were able to enjoy some music and eat some traditional Puerto Rican cuisine.

This year’s convention will see elections for officers as well as numerous topics relating to the health and safety of fighters. And with a title like “Rise of the Heavyweights” it is a safe bet to believe that a discussion on the state of the heavyweight division and a discussion on the upcoming Usyk-Fury rematch in Saudi Arabia will be discussed.

Day two will kick off at 8:30 on Tuesday with the general assembly first thing in the morning.

_

