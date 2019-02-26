Hard-hitting featherweight Bryan De Gracia (24-1-1, 20 KOs) will face once-beaten contender Eduardo Ramirez (21-1-3, 8 KOs) in a 12-rounder on Showtime opener Saturday, replacing the previously scheduled Ricardo Núñez vs. Edner Cherry match after Cherry was forced to withdraw due to a medical issue. The winner of De Gracia vs. Ramirez will capture the WBA Gold featherweight championship and be in line to face WBA (regular) featherweight world champion can xu.

The Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader is headlined by former world champion Erislandy Lara challenging undefeated WBA super welterweight champion Brian Castaño and also features heavyweight contender Luis Ortiz battling Christian Hammer.