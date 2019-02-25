By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Two-time world champion Lovemore Ndou and four-time world title challenger Shannan Taylor will be inducted into the Australian Boxing Hall Of Fame on Saturday at the Pullman hotel in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

Ndou was in world title bouts against Naoufel Ben Rabah, Paul Malignaggi, Sharmba Mitchell, Phillip Ndou and Mathew Hatton. Ndou also gave Miguel Cotto one of his toughest fights and battled Saul Alvarez and Kell Brook in twelve round distance bouts. Ndou’s record 49-13-2,31 KO’s. Ndou was never stopped. He will be inducted into the International category

Taylor was in world title bouts with Shane Mosley, Arthur Abraham, Richard Williams and Raymond Joval. Taylor scored knockouts over former WBA lightweight champion Livingstone Bramble, former IBF light-welterweight Champion Jake Rodriguez and former IBF featherweight Champion Antonio Rivera. Taylor’s record 52-10-3,37 KO’s. He will be inducted into the Modern category.

Other inductees will be (Pioneer) James Tutt Ryan, (Old Timer) Al Bourke, (Veteran) Hockey Bennell and (Non-Participant) Tom Maguire