Mock-Yildirim set for WBC eliminator

Super middleweight Lolenga Mock (42-14-1, 13 KOs) has secured a WBC world title eliminator against Avni Yidirim (19-1, 11 KOs) and will spar the world’s leading amateurs in Cuba as part of a grueling training regime. Mock, who at 46 has defied doubters by charging to a world ranking with 11 straight victories, will take on a man 20 years his junior in Yildirim in Germany on September 15.

The Congolese, who fights out of Denmark, said: “I’m so excited. It’s always been my dream to become a world champion. I’ve thought about it my whole life and I’m looking forward to taking another step closer.

“The level I have to achieve is my best ever and that’s why I’m heading to Cuba for five weeks. I don’t want to cut corners. I want the best sparring available so I can improve yet again.

“One of my trainers is Cuban so we’re going over there and I’m going to spar lots of young fighters. Every day will be a challenge because they’re all fast, high quality boxers.

“As always, it will be tough to be away from my family but it will all be worth it in the end.”

Yildirim, who lost to Chris Eubank Jr in the World Boxing Super Series last year, secured his WBC ranking by outpointing Derek Edwards in March and Ryan Ford on May 12.