Matías vence a Ergashev y retiene el título de las 140 libras de la FIB en Las Vegas El campeón de peso welter junior de la FIB, Subriel Matías (20-1, 20 KOs), derrotó al previamente invicto retador obligatorio Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) después del quinto asalto en la cartelera Benavidez-Andrade el sábado por la noche en el Michelob ULTRA Arena en Mandalay Bay Resort y Casino en Las Vegas. Buen comienzo para Ergashev, pero la presión de Matías comenzó a dar dividendos en el cuarto round y La pelea fue detenida después de un fuerte castigo en el quinto asalto. Roach supera a García por título de las 130 libras de la AMB en Las Vegas

