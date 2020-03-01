March 1, 2020
Boxing Results

Lundy dominates Fernandez in Delaware

By Rick Scharmberg and Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Former world title challenger “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) took another step forward in his quest for another world title try with an eight round unanimous decision over tough Ezequiel “Pacman” Fernandez (28-4-1, 3 KOs) at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Lundy used a superior jab and swift combination punching to win by the scores of 79-73 (twice) and 78-74. Immediately afterwards, Lundy received a $500 cash bonus from promoter Diane Fischer of Dee Lee Promotions.

“I displayed my boxing skills in there,” stated Lundy after the fight. “I was in with a tough guy, 28-3. I fight no ducks. I want Tank [Davis], Devin Haney, and all the big guys at 135.”

Garcia defeats Vargas by unanimous decision
Chocolatito KOs Yafai for WBA superfly title

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
>