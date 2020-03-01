By Rick Scharmberg and Kurt Wolfheimer at ringside

Former world title challenger “Hammerin'” Hank Lundy (30-8-1, 14 KOs) took another step forward in his quest for another world title try with an eight round unanimous decision over tough Ezequiel “Pacman” Fernandez (28-4-1, 3 KOs) at the Hockessin PAL Center in Hockessin, Delaware. Lundy used a superior jab and swift combination punching to win by the scores of 79-73 (twice) and 78-74. Immediately afterwards, Lundy received a $500 cash bonus from promoter Diane Fischer of Dee Lee Promotions.

“I displayed my boxing skills in there,” stated Lundy after the fight. “I was in with a tough guy, 28-3. I fight no ducks. I want Tank [Davis], Devin Haney, and all the big guys at 135.”