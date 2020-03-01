Four division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) got his first win at welterweight with a twelve round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KOs) to claim the WBC diamond title on Saturday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. 4:1 favorite Garcia broke open a close fight when he dropped Vargas in round five, then pulled away to a 114-113, 116-111, 116-111 verdict.
I love Garcia but he’s gonna have a hard time wining a championship at 147. I mean Spence beat him way too easily! Garcia needs to dominate his natural division..
Serious question: Why was the Mexican National Anthem played before this fight when both are Americans and “born” in the USA? I have seen this same thing happen many times, and only when one of the fighters family may have come from Mexico or another Hispanic country, but are %100 American…NO other group of people do or would do this, someone tell me why? Even Chocolatito praised his country of Nicaragua and then praised Mexico when his opponent was from the UK, he is not from Mexico, what is the reasoning behind this and why does it go unchallenged or anyone bring it up? Can you imagine say, someone named Mike Smith who was born in America demanding that “God Save The Queen” be played? Isn’t this telling us something very important?
Garcia surprised me winning this but agree #arturo. He has no real future at welterweight