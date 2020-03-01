Four division world champion Mikey Garcia (40-1, 30 KOs) got his first win at welterweight with a twelve round unanimous decision over Jessie Vargas (29-3-2, 11 KOs) to claim the WBC diamond title on Saturday night at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas. 4:1 favorite Garcia broke open a close fight when he dropped Vargas in round five, then pulled away to a 114-113, 116-111, 116-111 verdict.