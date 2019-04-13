By Miguel Maravilla

WBA/WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko (13-1, 10 KOs) successfully defended his titles with a brutal fourth round knockout over Anthony Crolla (34-7-3, 13 KOs) Friday night before 10,101 boxing fans at Staples Center in Los Angeles.



Lomachenko talked about his win at the postfight press conference. “I trained hard and I want to thank my team. I thought it would be a harder fight because of his style. He moves around defensively. I want to thank all the fans for coming tonight to Staples Center.

“After the second round, I knew I was going to win. I thought I won the fight when the referee stepped in. He waved his hands that’s why I celebrated.”

Following the fight, Lomachencko called out current WBC lightweight champ Mikey Garcia, who just recently dropped a one-sided decision to IBF welterweight champ Errol Spence after moving up to welterweight.

“Look, everyone wants this fight with Mikey. It all depends on his size and weight. If he can cut the weight, but I can’t go to 140 now,” said Loma.

“You have to understand he went up to 147. It’s difficult to come back down. It’s up to Mikey. I can’t speak for him,” promoter Bob Arum said. Garcia has to inform the WBC of his plans soon.

Other possibilities for Lomachencko include a fight against Luke Campbell or super lightweight champ Jose Ramirez.

“It would be great to fight Luke Campbell in England. He is also an Olympian like me. Ramirez is also an Olympian. I have no problem fighting him.”

“Next stop for Vasyl, maybe Chicago,” Bob Arum said in concluding the postfight press conference.

When that fight will be remains to be seen. Lomachenko says he believes he broke his right hand with the knockout punch.

