By Ron Jackson

Golden Gloves Promotions have announced the final bill for the May 10 tournament at Emperors Palace near Kempton Park, with an IBO All Africa super-middleweight title fight between Rowan Campbell and Yanga Phetani, and a WBA Pan African junior-middleweight title fight between Brandon Thysse and Boyd Allen, heading an attractive a six-fight bill.

Campbell 9-0; 6 who is the current South African super-middleweight champion will be making the first defence of his IBO title that he won on February 24 this year at Emperors Palace, with a unanimous ten round points decision, with scores of 98-92, 97-92 and a way off the mark score of 95-94, against Alex Kabangu from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Phetani 14-2-1; 4 from Mdantsane in the Eastern Cape who has been fighting as pro since October 2005 could extend the champion.

He has had two cracks at the South African middleweight title, losing on a third round stoppage against Nkululeko Mhlongo in March 2013 and against Barend van Rooyen in December 2017 when he lost on a sixth round technical knockout.

However, Boxing SA subsequently declared this a No Contest after Van Rooyen was suspended for the use of a banned substance.

BOYD ALLEN MAKES FIRST DEFENCE OF WBA PAN AFRICAN TITLE

In what could be an interesting matchup Boyd Allen 3-0; 3 who won the WBA Pan African junior-middleweight title with an eleventh round stoppage win over John Bopape, makes the first defence of his title against the more experienced Brandon Thysse 10-1-1; 9 who has just come off a ten round draw against five fight novice Linda Ntshingila for the Gauteng Junior-middleweight.

However, the officials at ringside erred, as in terms of the South African Boxing Act 2001 (Act No. 11 of 2001) as listed on the Boxing SA website – in a championship fight for a vacant title if a bout ends in a draw, each judge shall nominate a winner and the winner of the bout shall be the boxer nominated as the winner by the majority vote of the judges. (Page 84 No 26161 Government Gazette, 26 March 2004 Decision 35).

Also on the card the unbeaten Roarke Knapp meets Wynand Mulder in a six round junior-middleweight contest.

Other bouts on the card are; Junior-middleweight, 4 rounds, Tristan Truter v Etienne van Niekerk; Junior-bantamweight: 6 rounds, Ricardo Malijica v Arnel Lubisi; Junior-middleweight: 4 rounds, Aidin Quin v Thulane Mdlulu.